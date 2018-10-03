SBS Filipino

DNA explains how your coffee consumption affects your sleep

SBS Filipino

Close up woman drinking tea in bed

"We don’t pay attention to what rape actually is, which is different to each person." Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2018 at 2:12pm, updated 5 October 2018 at 4:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Having difficulty sleeping? Drinking a few cups of coffee each day to help you focus and stay alert? Your DNA can help you solve that problem. How? myDNA’s Allan Sheffield explains.

Published 3 October 2018 at 2:12pm, updated 5 October 2018 at 4:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week is International Coffee Day (1st October) and Sleep Awareness Week (1st - 7th October)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom