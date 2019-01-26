SBS Filipino

Do international uni students need stonger English language skills?

English language test

Chinese students graduating at Curtin University in Perth, WA Source: AAP

Published 26 January 2019 at 12:44pm, updated 27 January 2019 at 1:11pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
International students looking to study at Australian universities may face higher English language entry requirements after a push from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

He's urging the federal government to lift entry standards for people trying to obtain a student visa, with concerns that many are given places to study but have little likelihood of graduating because of their limited English.

