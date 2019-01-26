Do international uni students need stonger English language skills?

He's urging the federal government to lift entry standards for people trying to obtain a student visa, with concerns that many are given places to study but have little likelihood of graduating because of their limited English.
Chinese students graduating at Curtin University in Perth, WA Source: AAP
Published 26 January 2019 at 12:44pm, updated 27 January 2019 at 1:11pm
International students looking to study at Australian universities may face higher English language entry requirements after a push from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
