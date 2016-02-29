SBS Filipino

Do We Need to Teach Religion in the Classroom?

site_197_Filipino_476467.JPG

Published 29 February 2016 at 1:36pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Should religion be taught in the classroom?

Campaigns become more intense as election nears; A Brisbane council wants to pass a law prohibiting unleashed dogs at night to protect koalas; Incarceration costs twice more than sending prisoners for education; and the question: "Do we need to teach religion in the classroom?" is once more in the spotlight.

