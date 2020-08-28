Do you have a 'maskne' problem? Here's how to prevent it

Highlights Many are experiencing skin irritation and breakouts caused by wearing a face mask

Maskne is a type of breakout on the skin which is caused by the constant friction of the mask material on the skin

Acne mechanica commonly occurs in people wearing masks for a long period of time

According to a GP with special interest in skin cancer and primary care dermatology, Dr Sharon Suguilon, maskne is a type of breakout on the skin which is caused by the constant friction of the mask material on the skin.





"This type of acne is known as ‘acne mechanica’ and commonly occurs in people wearing masks for a long period of time."





Dr Sharon Suguilon Source: Dr Sharon Suguilon























What causes maskne?

Dr Suguilon says that along with the friction on the skin, maskne is also triggered by pores being blocked by sweat, oil, makeup, and bacteria which sits on the skin under the mask. This can cause outbreaks of spots, blemishes, inflamed hair follicles, irritation, and redness.





Masks are worn to protect people from COVID-19 in public areas. Source: Moment RF











How to prevent maskne

Dr Suguilon says prevention is one's best defence when it comes to maskne since wearing a mask is necessary and mandatory.





Treat your face mask like underwear, wash or change it regularly

Bacteria and dirt will build up over time on a mask. Dr Suguilon says if using a reusable cloth mask, wash the mask regularly after use, on high heat, after one full day of wear.





If wearing a disposable mask, only use them for four hours. Aim to replace the mask as often as possible and avoid touching it directly by putting it on and removing it via the ear straps.





Minimise the use of make-up

Beneath a mask, makeup is more likely to clog the pores and lead to breakouts. Dr Suguilon recommends products labeled “non-comedogenic” or “oil-free.”





Image

Cleanse and moisturise your face

With dirt, oil, sweat, and bacteria building up on the skin underneath the mask, Dr Suguilon says it is essential to wash the face both before and after wearing a mask to avoid breakouts.





If symptoms worsen, consult your doctor

If you have done everything to control it but symptoms are worsening, Dr Suguilon recommends consulting a doctor. Getting a professional opinion is especially important for people whose jobs or routines require a mask to be worn for long hours.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus .





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

