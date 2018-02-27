Do you know how to avoid the latest phone scam?

Shoppers walk through Queen Street mall in Brisbane (AAP Image/Dan Peled) Source: AAP
Published 27 February 2018 at 12:21pm, updated 28 February 2018 at 6:45pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Despite warnings, Australians continue to fall victim to international phone scams. Image: Shoppers in Queen Street mall in Brisbane (AAP)
Published 27 February 2018 at 12:21pm, updated 28 February 2018 at 6:45pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share