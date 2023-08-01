Do you teach your kids the Filipino language? Learn the benefits of being multilingual

pexels-rdne-stock-project-8489328.jpg

Learn the benefits and challenges of teaching the native language to a child born and raised in Australia. Credit: Pexels / RDNE Stock project

Learn the benefits and challenges of teaching the native language to a child born and raised in Australia.

Key Points
  • The Philippines has over 170 languages, but for Filipino migrants in Australia, Australian English becomes the main language.
  • According to sociolinguist and senior lecturer Doctor Loy Lising from the Department of Linguistics at Macquarie University, being multilingual has its advantages.
  • Academic and book author, Elaine Laforteza, shared the joys and challenges of teaching Ilocano to her two children.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Tinuturo mo ba sa anak mo ang wikang Filipino? Alamin ang mga benepisyo ng pagiging bilingual image

Tinuturo mo ba sa anak mo ang wikang Filipino? Alamin ang mga benepisyo ng pagiging multilingual

SBS Filipino

01/08/202309:21
