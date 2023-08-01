Do you teach your kids the Filipino language? Learn the benefits of being multilingual

Key Points
- The Philippines has over 170 languages, but for Filipino migrants in Australia, Australian English becomes the main language.
- According to sociolinguist and senior lecturer Doctor Loy Lising from the Department of Linguistics at Macquarie University, being multilingual has its advantages.
- Academic and book author, Elaine Laforteza, shared the joys and challenges of teaching Ilocano to her two children.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Tinuturo mo ba sa anak mo ang wikang Filipino? Alamin ang mga benepisyo ng pagiging multilingual
