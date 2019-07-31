DOH assigns additional dengue fast lanes in Mindanao

Across the Philippines, there are an estimated 100,000 dengue cases were reported during the first six months of 2019, an increase of 85% on the same period last year. There have been 456 deaths reported, most of them are children below the age of five.
The Philippine health department declared a national alert on 15 July due to an outbreak of dengue fever, with over 106,630 cases recorded Source: AAP Image/EPA/CERILO EBRANO
Published 31 July 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 10:50am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The Department of Health (DOH) has assigned additional dengue fast lanes and special wards in government hospitals in Central Mindanao due to the rising cases of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.
