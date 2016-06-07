DOH-Cebu reminds people to be alert this rainy season

Wet season in the Philippines Source: Dondi Tawatao / Getty Images
Published 7 June 2016 at 2:31pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 3:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week, the Department of Health in Cebu reminds everyone to be careful this coming rainy season and in particular to be alert for symptoms of illness caused by wet season. COMELEC reminds all candidates of the June deadline for filing of donations and expenditures during the last elections, it stressed that no elected official has been allowed to resume office unless electoral contributions and expenditures have been filed. In commemoration of World Environment Day, 30 couples pledge their commitment and love by planting a tree. Image: Wet season in the Philippines (Dondi Tawatao / Getty Images)
Published 7 June 2016 at 2:31pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 3:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share