DOH in Davao Region confirms death of 4 yr old to meningococcemia

Meningococcemia is a bacterial infection of the bloodstream that is potentially life-threatening. Source: Getty Images/kdshutterman
Published 4 September 2019 at 4:36pm, updated 4 September 2019 at 6:49pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The Department of Health (DOH) in the Davao Region has confirmed the first meningococcemia case in Davao City after a four-year-old boy who died late last week turned out positive of the disease based on laboratory tests.
