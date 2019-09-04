SBS Filipino

DOH in Davao Region confirms death of 4 yr old to meningococcemia

Meningococcemia is a bacterial infection of the bloodstream that is potentially life-threatening. Source: Getty Images/kdshutterman

Published 4 September 2019 at 4:36pm, updated 4 September 2019 at 6:49pm
By Allen Estabillo
SBS
The Department of Health (DOH) in the Davao Region has confirmed the first meningococcemia case in Davao City after a four-year-old boy who died late last week turned out positive of the disease based on laboratory tests.

