SBS Filipino

Don't risk it, don't ignore pool safety

SBS Filipino

pool safety, drowings, swimming

Suburb in Western Sydney, Australia Source: Getty Images/Andrew Merry

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 4 December 2019 at 10:44am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Summer is here. Many will be flocking to the pool especially as the temperature begins to rise. Avoid accidents and secure your pool and surrounding areas such as the pool gate, latch, and fencing. John Clarke from D&D Technologies tells us more.

Published 3 December 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 4 December 2019 at 10:44am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom