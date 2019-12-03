Don't risk it, don't ignore pool safety

Suburb in Western Sydney, Australia Source: Getty Images/Andrew Merry
Summer is here. Many will be flocking to the pool especially as the temperature begins to rise. Avoid accidents and secure your pool and surrounding areas such as the pool gate, latch, and fencing. John Clarke from D&D Technologies tells us more.
