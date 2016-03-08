SBS Filipino

Don't Sell Your Votes: Clergy

Published 8 March 2016 at 12:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: (Comelec)

Preparations for the coming presidential debate in Cebu; voters encouraged to take the LASER Test in choosing their candidates this coming May; and Berang Bisdak, female fire fighters will begin their duties soon around Metro Cebu

 





