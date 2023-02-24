Breakfast or lunch? Why not both? A combination of breakfast and lunch, brunch is typically enjoyed between late morning and early afternoon and offers a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere that is perfect for weekend gatherings with friends and family.





Whether you're a brunch regular or a newcomer to the trend, there's no denying that brunch has become an integral part of Australian culture. From classic dishes to creative options, there's something for everyone to enjoy at one of Australia's many brunch spots.





But that's not just an Aussie thing according to the award-winning pastry chef and owner of Don't Doughnuts and Bakery, Michael 'Miko' Aspiras.





"I realised that Filipino breakfast meals are actually brunch. If you are going to compare it with any breakfast in the world, the Filipino meals always come with rice." he shares.





One of the most popular brunch options in the Philippines is the classic 'silog meals'. This typically includes a combination of garlic rice, eggs (either fried, scrambled, or boiled), and a choice of protein such as tocino, longganisa, or tapa. A cup of hot coffee or tea completes the meal, providing the perfect pick-me-up for a lazy weekend morning.





LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Doughnuts and brunch: A new dining spot in Sydney with a Filipino twist SBS Filipino 24/02/2023 13:45 Play

For Filipinos, brunch is an opportunity to enjoy a leisurely meal with loved ones and catch up on the latest news and happenings. It's also a chance to indulge in delicious food, whether it's sweet or savoury, and to experiment with new flavours and combinations.





This is why Chef Miko shared his space to a new brunch spot that brings the flavours of the Philippines to a whole new level.





Chef Aileen Aguirre and Chef Francis Dela Cruz of Takam during the FFMA Mabuhay Nights event



Chefs Aileen Aguirre and Francis Dela Cruz of Takam, a food business they started during the pandemic, has announced the merge of their restaurant location with Don't Doughnuts to create a new dining experience for food lovers.





"Takam is basically catering more on Filipino flavours. Francis and I are big advocates of Filipino food. We are trying to bring Filipino flavours and Filipino food forward. We are trying to make it healthier without using enhancers or MSG to bring out the flavour of each ingredient." says Aileen.



"We know that Filipino food is really good and our goal is to present it in a better way for the international market." Francis adds.





Nestled in the heart of Darlinghurst just moments away from CBD, the restaurant is quickly becoming popular for their comforting and hearty food profile.





Takam and Don't Doughnuts in Darlinghurst Sydney



"I know Kiko from University, so it was easy for me to decide to collaborate. I trust their flavours and their food. " says Chef Miko.





Their menu showcases a range of dishes, from classic Filipino comfort food to delicious merienda and pastry desserts.





Chef Aileen and Francis bring to the table their passion for Filipino cuisine, having grown up with a love for the traditional flavors and locally sourced ingredients. Their signature dishes, such as chicken inasal and longganisa, have earned them a loyal following of diners who appreciate their commitment to sustainability while retaining the authentic taste.



