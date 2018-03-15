Dr Cen Amores: NSW Local Woman of the Year

Over the years, Dr Cen Amores have been a recipient of numerous recognition for her community work on migrants and refugee population. This year, to add to the long list of accolades given to her, she received the NSW Local Woman of the Year award (Auburn electorate).





Dr Amores shares that this recognition is in relation to her role as the current chair of Auburn Small Community Organization Network (ASCON); it is a network of 43 Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities that operate to serve the local government area of Auburn.





"I have been responsible in coordinating all the community initiatives for the service of the different communities in the area," says Dr Amores.





"For example we have been organizing every year the refugee camp in my neighborhood which highlights the difficulties and trials that refugees from all different backgrounds have to go through before they reach their freedom in Australia."





The vulnerability and thirst for freedom of the refugee community were two of the reasons behind Dr Amores' motivation to serve them.





When asked about the significance of a woman's contribution in this type of community work, Dr Amores believes that a woman's empathy is integral to people who need assistance, to people who could not speak on their own and most importantly, to people who don't have a voice.





How was she nominated? What happened to the award ceremony? What are her other community works? Find out all about it in this interview.





