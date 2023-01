With a charismatic smile and a humble personality, Dr. Jimmy Lopez shares that he dreams that the legacy of the Filipino arts and culture be passed on the younger generation of Filipino-Australians.





Dr. Jimmy Lopez is currently the president of the National Affiliation of Respectable and Responsible Associations (NARRA) Co-operative Ltd, and Blessed Pedro Calungsod , Inc. He is also the founding president of many Filipino-Australian associations today.