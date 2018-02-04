SBS Filipino

Drama class helping heal past traumas for refugees and migrants

Adult Drama and Literacy program

A class is underway at the Adult Drama and Literacy program

Published 4 February 2018 at 11:42am, updated 4 February 2018 at 11:47am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The power of drama is on show at a special workshop for migrants and refugees building a new life in Australia.

Available in other languages
The program is focused on building English language skills while also helping participants heal from past traumas.

