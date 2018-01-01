Dream of football a reality for 17 year old female Iranian asylum seeker

Now, a young asylum seeker is playing as a midfielder in Melbourne and she's hoping to make her adopted country proud.
Melika Dolatabadi and family
Published 1 January 2018 at 12:54pm, updated 1 January 2018 at 12:58pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Louie Tolentino

She used to disguise herself as a boy, so she could go to stadiums to watch football games in her native Iran.
