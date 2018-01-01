SBS Filipino

Dream of football a reality for 17 year old female Iranian asylum seeker

SBS Filipino

Melika Dolatabadi

Melika Dolatabadi and family Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 January 2018 at 12:54pm, updated 1 January 2018 at 12:58pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

She used to disguise herself as a boy, so she could go to stadiums to watch football games in her native Iran.

Published 1 January 2018 at 12:54pm, updated 1 January 2018 at 12:58pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Now, a young asylum seeker is playing as a midfielder in Melbourne and she's hoping to make her adopted country proud.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul