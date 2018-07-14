SBS Filipino

Drive for more skilled STEM teachers

Students enjoying STEM learning at a school holiday program Source: SBS

Published 14 July 2018 at 10:50am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:43pm
By Evan Young, Jessica Rowe
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Schools could get more specialist teachers who studied Maths and Science at university under a new Federal government plan.

It comes after increasing concerns about  the decline of Australian student performance in the so-called STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths.

