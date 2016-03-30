Drought in Papua New Guinea Causes Severe Food Shortages

Aid groups say the food and water shortages triggered by the droughts plaguing regions of the country have led to malnutrition and the spread of disease.
Published 30 March 2016 at 11:06am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Papua New Guinea (PNG) is experiencing what experts and aid organisations have described as one of the most severe El Nino-induced droughts in the country's history. Image: A child drinks Coca-Cola from a bottle outside a makeshift home in a shanty town in the suburb of 9 mile, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea,(AAP)
