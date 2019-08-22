Drought leaves farmers struggling with mental health

A meeting normally dominated by farming machinery, the drought has put mental health at the forefront of discussion.
Source: SBS
Published 23 August 2019 at 8:13am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Aneeta Bhole, Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Farmers have gathered in the rural New South Wales town of Gunnedah for the annual, AgQuip agricultural meeting.
Published 23 August 2019 at 8:13am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Aneeta Bhole, Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share