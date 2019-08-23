SBS Filipino

Drought leaves farmers struggling with mental health

Kerry Brett and his wife Anne

Kerry Brett is a fourth generation cattle farmer Source: SBS

Published 23 August 2019 at 3:30pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Beth Smoleniec, Aneeta Bhole
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Farmers have gathered in the rural New South Wales town of Gunnedah for the annual, AgQuip agricultural meeting. A meeting normally dominated by farming machinery, the drought has put mental health at the forefront of discussion.

