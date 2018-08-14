SBS Filipino

Drought-ravaged farmers appeal for government help to import stock feed

A sheep farm in Yeoval, NSW

Published 14 August 2018 at 11:57am, updated 14 August 2018 at 12:05pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Ronald Manila
Drought-stricken farmers in New South Wales are calling on the federal government to import grain from overseas as levels of hay and livestock feed reach critical lows in Australia. Image: Philip Hunter’s sheep farm in Yeoval, NSW (SBS)

Farmers in the small town of Yeoval, west of Sydney, say it's a solution the government needs to seriously consider, as the drought looks unlikely to break any time soon

