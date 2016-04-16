Dubbo's Filo-Aussies Volunteer for GK Project in Apollo Estate

Vic Avila, president of the Orana Filipino Australian Association, shares the willingness of the wider community to help in the project.
(from Right) Vic Avila, GK's Mona & Butch Ozarraga, Luth & Arnel Sandoval, Bro John, and an Aussie colleague, and Yangli McKinney Source: Vic Avila
In the name of volunteering, the wider community, particularly the Filipino Australian commmunity in Dubbo, is taking part in the Gawad Kalinga's project to assist the Aboriginal community of Apollo Estate build friendship. Image: (from Right) Vic Avila, GK's Mona & Butch Ozarraga, Luth & Arnel Sandoval, Bro John and an Aussie colleague, and Yangli McKinney (Vic Avila)
