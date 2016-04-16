SBS Filipino

Dubbo's Filo-Aussies Volunteer for GK Project in Apollo Estate

SBS Filipino

(from Right) Vic Avila, GK's Mona & Butch Ozarraga, Luth & Arnel Sandoval, Bro John, and an Aussie colleague, and Yangli McKinney

(from Right) Vic Avila, GK's Mona & Butch Ozarraga, Luth & Arnel Sandoval, Bro John, and an Aussie colleague, and Yangli McKinney Source: Vic Avila

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 April 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 9 May 2016 at 2:39pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the name of volunteering, the wider community, particularly the Filipino Australian commmunity in Dubbo, is taking part in the Gawad Kalinga's project to assist the Aboriginal community of Apollo Estate build friendship. Image: (from Right) Vic Avila, GK's Mona & Butch Ozarraga, Luth & Arnel Sandoval, Bro John and an Aussie colleague, and Yangli McKinney (Vic Avila)

Published 16 April 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 9 May 2016 at 2:39pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Vic Avila, president of the Orana Filipino Australian Association, shares the willingness of the wider community to help in the project.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January