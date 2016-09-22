Duterte asks AFP to intensify fight againt terrorism

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to step up its anti-terrorism operations; A foreign merchant tanker accidentally rammed a Philippine Navy vessel off the Zamboanga City; Police and military personnel have launched pursuit operations against an armed band that abducted a 60-year-old trader in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte; Ombudsman has ordered the suspension for one to six months of two governors in Mindanao due to administrative offenses
Published 23 September 2016 at 8:01am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
