Duterte asks AFP to intensify fight againt terrorism

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to step up its anti-terrorism operations; A foreign merchant tanker accidentally rammed a Philippine Navy vessel off the Zamboanga City; Police and military personnel have launched pursuit operations against an armed band that abducted a 60-year-old trader in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte; Ombudsman has ordered the suspension for one to six months of two governors in Mindanao due to administrative offenses























