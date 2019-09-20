SBS Filipino

Duterte asks new Chief to revamp BuCor

SBS Filipino

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered computerization of the BuCor

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered computerization of the BuCor Source: AAP Image/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2019 at 3:36pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered newly-appointed Bureau of Corrections Director-General Gerald Bantag to revamp the BuCor.

Published 20 September 2019 at 3:36pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom