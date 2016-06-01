Duterte holds first cabinet meeting

President-elect Rodrigo R. Duterte held his first cabinet meeting in Davao City; The Armed Forces of the Philippines sent additional troops to Davao Oriental to augment the ongoing pursuit operations against suspected New Peoples Army rebels who attacked the police station; Several groups in northern Mindanao has raised opposition to plans by Duterte to continue with the implementation of the controversial Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the United States that includes the use of the Lumbia airport in Cagayan de Oro City; The peace and order situation in Butig town in Lanao del Sur has started to normalize after about a week of military operations against members of the Maute Group, which had pledged allegiance to international terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria; Its all systems go for the scheduled thanksgiving party in Davao City on Saturday, June 4, for the election victory and proclamation of Mayor Rodrigo Duterte as the countrys 16th President.



