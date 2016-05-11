Duterte promises cabinet positions for Mindanaoans

Presumptive president Rordrigo Duterte plans to appoint several leaders from Mindanao into his cabinet in July; The Commission on Elections( Comelec) pushes for the proclamation of some winning candidates on Wednesday amid technical hitches; Authorities declared the conduct of Mondays elections in parts of Mindanao as generally peace orderly and peaceful despite the recorded violent incidents that left at least seven people dead; The anticipated proclamation as winning Sarangani representative of boxing icon Manny Pacquiaos younger brother Rogelio faces possible delay due to a pending petition for his disqualification as candidate; The national government has allocated over P200 million for the development of an ecological park at the Mt. Hamiguitan in Davao Oriental.















