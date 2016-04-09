Dutton Defends No Children in Onshore Detention Claims

And in this report, Dutton has also rejected allegations the government re-classified part of a Sydney facility to support his announcement that no children remained in immigration detention on the Australian mainland.
Published 9 April 2016 at 10:21am, updated 9 April 2016 at 11:28am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS

Children brought to Australia from Nauru for medical treatment face the prospect of being returned to the tiny Pacific island once their health improves. That's according to Immigration Minister Peter Dutton. Image: Exterior of Villawood detention centre .(AAP)
