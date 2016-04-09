SBS Filipino

Dutton Defends No Children in Onshore Detention Claims

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_485405.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2016 at 10:21am, updated 9 April 2016 at 11:28am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Children brought to Australia from Nauru for medical treatment face the prospect of being returned to the tiny Pacific island once their health improves. That's according to Immigration Minister Peter Dutton. Image: Exterior of Villawood detention centre .(AAP)

Published 9 April 2016 at 10:21am, updated 9 April 2016 at 11:28am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And in this report, Dutton has also rejected allegations the government re-classified part of a Sydney facility to support his announcement that no children remained in immigration detention on the Australian mainland.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January