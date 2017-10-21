Dutton offers easier English test as defeated citizenship bill set to be redrafted

The measures were thrown out of the Senate on Wednesday night after the government failed to meet a deadline to bring legislation on for debate.
Published 21 October 2017 at 11:30am, updated 21 October 2017 at 11:35am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is to redraft his proposed citizenship bill after suffering a defeat in the Senate. Image: Citizenship Certificate file (AAP)
