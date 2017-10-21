SBS Filipino

Dutton offers easier English test as defeated citizenship bill set to be redrafted

SBS Filipino

Citizenship laws

Citizenship Certificate file Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2017 at 11:30am, updated 21 October 2017 at 11:35am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is to redraft his proposed citizenship bill after suffering a defeat in the Senate. Image: Citizenship Certificate file (AAP)

Published 21 October 2017 at 11:30am, updated 21 October 2017 at 11:35am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The measures were thrown out of the Senate on Wednesday night after the government failed to meet a deadline to bring legislation on for debate.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul