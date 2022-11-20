'Each player plays an important role': Learning about football

Highlights Football is a team sport.

There are 11 players for a team to play, including the goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards or strikers.

It was 1967 when the Australian men's football team first used the name 'Socceroos'; In 1995, the Matildas' regularly used their name before and during the 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Learning about the vital role each player has is key to a football team's success.





The 'goalkeeper' has the ultimate role of preventing or blocking entry of the ball into the goal. They are also often called "goalie" or "keeper".





'Forwards' or also known as 'strikers' have the main role of kicking the ball into the net to score. They are usually the ones being seen to go forward towards the net to score.





The role of the "defenders" is also very important. They need to be able to defend or protect the team's own goal or net. They must make sure that the opponent's ball cannot pass through them and score a goal.





"Midfielders" also play a big role in the team's game. They are the players who are often in the middle line or half of the field. Like the goalie, forwards and defenders, they need to work hand-in-hand with their other teammates. Midfielders must be good at both defence and offence.

