Football for All

Soccer parents and coaches in doing what’s best to develop a champion

Football for All

Copy of Football For All.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2022 at 12:02pm
By Edinel Magtibay, Annalyn Violata, Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Success in sports for great athletes is impossible without the proper support and guidance of coaches and parents. In this episode of Football For All, soccer parents, Tina and Rob Bangel and Filipina football legend turned coach, Edna Agravante, share their daily endeavours to create a healthy environment for players to thrive, have fun and achieve their goals.

Published 16 November 2022 at 12:02pm
By Edinel Magtibay, Annalyn Violata, Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Follow Football for All on the
SBS Radio App
,
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
, or wherever you get your podcasts to have episodes delivered direct to your device.
READ MORE

'You've got to be hungry for the ball': NPL striker's goal to inspire young Filipino-Australian players

Introducing Football For All

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Football For All.jpg

'You've got to be hungry for the ball': NPL striker's goal to inspire young Filipino-Australian players

Filipino WC 16-9.jpg

Introducing Football For All