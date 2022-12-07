Football for All

'I'm gonna stick with my team no matter what' : The devotion and passion of a soccer fan

Soccer Fans

Published 7 December 2022 at 2:35pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, Shiela Joy Labrador, Annalyn Violata
Passionate soccer fans have been going to extreme lengths to proclaim their love for their national team. In this episode of Football For All, Pinoy soccer fans in Australia give us a glimpse of how their loyalty and devotion slowly transform the fan culture of Filipinos.

