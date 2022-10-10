Football for All

Introducing Football For All

Published 10 October 2022
By Edinel Magtibay
This podcast will shine a spotlight on the life of Filipino-Australian athletes who had to break down all kinds of barriers to get to the top of their game and continue to forge new ground as total game changers for sport. It will also tackle the crucial role that coaches, and parents play in the development journey of young players and, lastly, the transformation of Filipino football fan culture.

Embracing Football will be launching on October 31.

