Economic turmoil as stock markets crash in many cities

People are reflected in a window as they walk past the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 19 August 2019 at 2:11pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 2:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The federal government is assuring the Australian public the nation's economy is resilient in the face of United States recession fears.

