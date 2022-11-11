Economy, digitisation and climate change on the agenda at the ASEAN summit

Available in other languages

Highlights President Marcos is expected to include issues on economic recovery post COVID, digitisation and climate change at territorial dispute involving the West Philippine Sea.

Unemployment rate was down 5% during the third quarter of the year.

Based on the analysis by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the Philippine economy grew by 7.6% during the third quarter.

Economists continue to monitor country's inflation rate as it continues to increase.



