Efren Pamilacan Jr. takes us to the world of 9 Dimes

Published 28 April 2018 at 2:12pm, updated 28 April 2018 at 4:32pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Are you ready to witness the art of dancing on a different level? If yes, this is what you need to see as Arts Centre Melbourne present 9 Dimes on the 18th and 19th of May at the Playhouse Rehearsal Room. Co-produced by Filipino dancer and choreographer Efren Pamilacan Jr. the show features a fusion of urban and contemporary dance, holographic 3D overlays and psychedelic soundtracks.

Get to know Efren through his page 
www.efren.space
 

 

