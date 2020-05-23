SBS Filipino

Eid festival during coronavirus pandemic

SBS Filipino

Eid

A girl praying in Indonesia Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2020 at 11:27am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Muslims around Australia are turning their attention to Eid, but with Covid-19 restrictions in place, it will be an event unlike previous years.

Published 23 May 2020 at 11:27am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom