Elderly group encourages seniors to get involved, stay connected with the community

Gloria Moscosa Source: Christie Rivera
Published 29 January 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 4:46pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
If you feel the need to share with new friends, join a Filipino-Australian association in your area. That is the advice of Gloria Moscosa, president of Filipino Elderly Get Together Association of Victoria.
Published 29 January 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 4:46pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share