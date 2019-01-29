SBS Filipino

Elderly group encourages seniors to get involved, stay connected with the community

SBS Filipino

Gloria Moscosa

Gloria Moscosa Source: Christie Rivera

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 4:46pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

If you feel the need to share with new friends, join a Filipino-Australian association in your area. That is the advice of Gloria Moscosa, president of Filipino Elderly Get Together Association of Victoria.

Published 29 January 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 4:46pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom