Elderly people from diverse backgrounds are at risk of lower quality aged care

The Aged Care Royal Commission is this week examining how elderly Australians from diverse backgrounds deal with challenges in the sector. The commission has been told culture, language and sexual orientation differences are proving to be significant barriers for an increasing number of people needing care.
