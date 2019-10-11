SBS Filipino

Elderly people from diverse backgrounds are at risk of lower quality aged care

Elderly people from diverse backgrounds can face barriers to find care

Source: AAP

Published 11 October 2019 at 12:01pm, updated 11 October 2019 at 3:35pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The Aged Care Royal Commission is this week examining how elderly Australians from diverse backgrounds deal with challenges in the sector. The commission has been told culture, language and sexual orientation differences are proving to be significant barriers for an increasing number of people needing care.

