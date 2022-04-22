SBS Filipino

Election 2022: How does Australia's preferential voting system work?

SBS Filipino

Elections 2022 File photo of a voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box

File photo of a voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box Source: AAP.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2022 at 3:36pm, updated 22 April 2022 at 3:42pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS

Under Australia's preferential voting system, voters can rank the candidates for both Houses of Parliament from most-preferred to least-preferred. Counting the ballots is a process of elimination based on the preferences until one candidate secures an absolute majority - which can trigger complex "preference deals" between parties and candidates in the lead-up to voting day.

Published 22 April 2022 at 3:36pm, updated 22 April 2022 at 3:42pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Voters are given two ballot papers: green for the House of Representatives and white for the Senate.
  • Australian citizens aged 18 years and over on the electoral roll vote at polling stations on election day or mail.
  • The counting of first preference votes takes place first and if no one candidate secures an absolute 50 % majority of primary votes - the candidate with the least number of primary votes is eliminated from the count.
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
Election 2022: How does Australia's preferential voting system work? image

Halalan 2022: Paano gumagana ang sistema ng preferential voting sa Australia?

SBS Filipino

22/04/202203:59


Advertisement
On federal election day, voters are given two ballot papers: one for the House of Representatives and one for the Senate.

Evan Ekin-Smyth, from the Australian Electoral Commission, says a voter needs to put the number 1 next to their first-choice candidate and then number every other box on the green House of Representatives ballot paper.

 

 

The counting of first preference votes takes place first and if no one candidate secures an absolute majority - 50 per cent plus 1 of the primary votes - the candidate with the least number of primary votes is eliminated from the count.

The second preference votes for the eliminated candidate are then redistributed among the remaining candidates, starting with the number two preference from the original ballot.

This process of elimination based on the preferences continues until one candidate secures an absolute majority.

"The Preferential voting essentially means that your vote can go further. IF your preferred candidate, your number one candidate doesn't end up being one of the top tow candidates, in many systems your vote would be set aside.

In the Australian system  it't not,  so carefully number  every box on the house of Representatives ballot paper the green ballot paper because your votes are counted," Ekin-Smyth said.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget