Election Promises Begin in Queensland

Supporters fear for the fate of Baby Asha as her mother claimed that immigration officials had spoken to her for their release from Cilento Hospital; Labor candidate Rod Harding vows to build tram that would link a-9-km rail from University of Queensland to Newstead at a cost of $1.2 Billion; Gold Coast Taxi driver beaten by three passengers; Surf-life savers save several swimmers as big waves hit Gold Coast
Published 23 February 2016 at 8:01am
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the region by Erwin Cabucos Image: Queensland parliament (AAP)
