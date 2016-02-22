SBS Filipino

Election Promises Begin in Queensland

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_475049.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 February 2016 at 8:01am
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the region by Erwin Cabucos Image: Queensland parliament (AAP)

Published 23 February 2016 at 8:01am
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Supporters fear for the fate of Baby Asha as her mother claimed that immigration officials had spoken to her for their release from Cilento Hospital; Labor candidate Rod Harding vows to build tram that would link a-9-km rail from University of Queensland to Newstead at a cost of $1.2 Billion; Gold Coast Taxi driver beaten by three passengers; Surf-life savers save several swimmers as big waves hit Gold Coast

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January