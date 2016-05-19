Elections 101: Ways to vote on federal elections

Published 19 May 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Amanda Cavill, Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Under Australia's voting system, there are many different ways electors can cast their votes. The simplest way is at a polling station on election day in the voter's home electorate. This is called an Ordinary Vote and is the method used by a majority of voters. Image: (AEC)
Published 19 May 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Amanda Cavill, Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share