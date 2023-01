Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Filo-Aussie-Spanish Raquel Solier also known as Various Asses is now busy preparing for her up and coming album pouring her heart out for the craft.





She is also collaborating with other rappers across Australia as part of the production.





Amid her success, she has not forgotten her Filipino roots.





She pays homage by incorporating Philippine's rich culture in her press shots, imagery, videos and music.





Take a look at her music video where she featured Filipino food cooked by her family.