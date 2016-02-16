SBS Filipino

Electronic Voting Seems not Ready: Mock Election

Published 16 February 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest relevant news by Nick Melgar Image: Comelec electronic counting (lumi.do)

This week, technical glitches in transmitting electronic results from last Saturday's mock elections in preparation for the coming May polls; More than 10 Mayors fear for their safety and ask for additional protection from police during the campaign period; Universities ask for tuition increase for the coming school year; and in celebration of last Sunday's Valentines Day couples say 'I do'.

