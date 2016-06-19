Ellen Valenton: Filipino-Australian Folk Artist

Ms Ellen Valenton is a well-known folk artist in Australia who has proved that not all painters are born - they are also made.





It never occurred to Ms Valenton's mind at first that she could and would paint one day but when she started painting, doors started to open for her.





Ms Valenton's art ideas were published in five folk arts magazines. She has run an art studio at North St. Mary's for twenty-three years and continues to teach aspiring and talented artists.





From folk arts, she has now extended to other types of visual arts like painting the 'Vivid lights' displayed yearly in the Sydney Opera House. These paintings have called people's interest so she later on included it in her workshops.





Here is a snapshot of Ms Valenton in her studio;





















