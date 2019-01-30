Elvis Presley lives again through Bernie M.

Elvis Presley tribute artist Bernie M. (Supplied) Source: Supplied
Published 30 January 2019 at 4:29pm, updated 2 February 2019 at 2:25pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Initially Bernie M. was not a die-hard fan of Elvis Presley. When he was invited at an elderly group event in Melbourne and was requested to sing Elvis Presley songs he was told that he sounded like Elvis. That comment inspired him to become an Elvis tribute artist. The rest was history in his singing career.
