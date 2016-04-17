Emmanuel Santos' Sacred Dances

Published 17 April 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 12:45pm
Filipino-Australian artist and son of Cordillera Emmanuel Santos captures through his lens 'Sacred Dances'. Invited by the Indigenous Australians in Cape York, he was given the privilege to capture these rituals in film and share their story. Image: Emmanuel Santos, Scared Dances at The Portfolio Gallery, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Sacred Dances can be viewed at the Portfolio Gallery in Melbourne.