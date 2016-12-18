SBS Filipino

Emotional plea for road safety over holiday season

SBS Filipino

NSW assistant commissioner Michael Corboy

NSW assistant commissioner Michael Corboy Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 18 December 2016 at 3:43pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Road fatalities in Australia are increasing, and the country's most senior traffic police are appealing for "cultural change" as the traditionally accident-riddled Christmas period approaches. Image: NSW assistant commissioner Michael Corboy (AAP)

Published 18 December 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 18 December 2016 at 3:43pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One Victorian family has shared its own story of road death to issue a heartfelt warning.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January