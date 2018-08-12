Empowering and upskilling the future generation

ASEAN Youth Organization (AYO) is an international non-government organization that focuses on spreading awareness on ASEAN and fostering mutual understanding and long-lasting relationships among the youth across all countries and cultures through youth empowerment and community engagement.





The Organisation, through its networks and members, conducts programs and projects that empower the youth and engage their respective communities to instill and implement forward-looking ideas that would result in positive change.





ASEAN Games Australia 2018, or better known as AGA18, is the largest ASEAN-based sporting event in Australia. In its 9th year running now, it aims to enhance the relationships amongst the SouthEast Asian communities by gathering residents and students across Victoria in a 3-day sporting festival. This year, there will be 8 categories of sports, namely: badminton, basketball, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, netball, futsal, ultimate frisbee and e-sports.





This year, the ASEAN Australia Youth Summit will focus on “pioneering the future” of ASEAN. Technology, innovation and entrepreneurism are the key drivers of growth in the digital era we live in today. The AAYS looks to help ASEAN students identify and develop key skills and knowledge in these areas, to be better equipped to foster long lasting change in the ASEAN region whether it be political, economic or social.





For more information on this visit ASEAN YOuth Organisation of Australia on facebook.





