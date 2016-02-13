SBS Filipino

End FGM Target Set for 2030: UN

Published 13 February 2016 at 11:36am
By Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
The United Nations has called for countries around the world to work to eliminate female genital mutilation by the year 2030. Image: a former practitioner of female genital mutilation holding the tool she used in Ethiopia (AAP)

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon set the target during an annual event to encourage communities to abandon the practice.

 





