Energy Market Operator warns electricity grid reliability at risk

ELECTRICITY STOCK QUEENSLAND

The Australian Energy Market Operator report says the reliability standard will be breached by mainland states in the national electricity market from 2027 onwards. That's because 13 per cent of the market's capacity in the form of at least five coal-fired power stations - is expected to retire by then. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A new report from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is warning the reliability of the electricity grid is in doubt over the next ten years without new investments.

Key Points
  • The Australian Energy Market Operator is warning new power generation, new transmission lines, and new energy storage is needed to avoid blackouts, as ageing coal power plants shut down.
  • The Operator's report says the reliability standard will be breached by mainland states in the national electricity market from 2027 onwards.
  • There's not yet enough alternative power sources locked in to avoid the conclusion the report makes.
LISTEN TO
FILIPINO SOLAR PANELS image

How renewable energy can help manage the country's present energy crisis

SBS Filipino

03/08/202208:53
Share

Latest podcast episodes

GAMBLING STOCK

Study links betting advertisements to problem gambling

Children being led to safety by police outside their Nashville school

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 28 March

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Authorities announce new terminal assignments at Ninoy Aquino International Airport

NSW STATE ELECTION WASHUP

New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns lays out policy priorities