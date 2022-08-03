Energy Market Operator warns electricity grid reliability at risk

Key Points
- The Australian Energy Market Operator is warning new power generation, new transmission lines, and new energy storage is needed to avoid blackouts, as ageing coal power plants shut down.
- The Operator's report says the reliability standard will be breached by mainland states in the national electricity market from 2027 onwards.
- There's not yet enough alternative power sources locked in to avoid the conclusion the report makes.
